Reck on the Road: The Insulin Express

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Imagine if you can, quitting your job and selling everything you own so you and your spouse can travel the world by backpack. Now imagine, halfway through your trip, you receive frightening news that you are diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

This story is all to true for former WAVY-TV reporter Oren Liebermann who tells of this amazing twist of fate in his new book, “The Insulin Express.” Liebermann is currently CNN’s Jerusalem Correspondent and he tells us about that life changing moment in this week’s edition of Reck on the Road.

You can pick up a copy of “The Insulin Express” on Amazon and find out more at insulinexpress.com.