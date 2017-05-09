Accident causes power outage in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle accident left thousands of people without power in Portsmouth for some time Tuesday night.

Dominion Virginia Power says the outage was caused by a vehicle accident.

Dispatchers say they received a report of an accident on George Washington Highway at 12:17 p.m. A WAVY viewer shared a photo of an accident on George Washington at Suburban Parkway. The image shows a power pole leaning over.

Dominion has restored power to all but 600 customers. Click here to see real time outage numbers from Dominion.

