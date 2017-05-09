Portsmouth council approves budget with no increase for schools

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth City Council voted 4-3 Tuesday to approve the budget for 2018 without providing any increase for schools.

The school system’s latest request for about $1 million would have given all school employees a two percent raise. After weeks of budget workshops, the city and schools couldn’t reach an agreement on where the money would come from.

Superintendent Dr. Elie Bracy was worried about long-term funding for teacher raises. Councilman Bill Moody said the extra funding would make the budget unbalanced.

Councilman Mark Whitaker described the last-minute effort to fund schools as “disgraceful.”

“We ignored the needs of the children,” Whitaker said.

Just eight of the city’s 19 schools are fully accredited.

Even with level funding, the school system has said they are able to add 10 addition K-6 teachers, 13 additional kindergarten instructional assistants, six technology support positions and more money for instructional supplies.

