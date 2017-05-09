Police: Suspect of CVS robbery arrested following foot chase in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The suspect of a CVS robbery in Portsmouth was arrested Sunday following a brief footage chase, police say.

Portsmouth say a patrol officer spotted a male on Sunday walking around Turnpike Road and Patriot Way who matched the description of the suspect.

The man — who was later identified as 40-year-old Gary L. Jordan — ran after the officer tried to make contact with him, leading to a foot chase. The officer apprehended Jordan moments later.

Jordan has been charged with robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of firearm by convicted felon, and two counts of grand larceny.

Police say Jordan also had an outstanding warrant for contempt of court.

Jordan is currently being held at Portsmouth City Jail.