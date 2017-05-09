Police investigating cell phone found in church bathroom

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Virginia Beach are investigating after a minor reported finding a camera under a urinal.

According to a search warrant filed by Virginia Beach police, the minor boy reported that “he observed a phone under a urinal, with the camera face up.” The incident occurred on April 6 at the Virginia Beach United Methodist Church.

Police say two days later, on April 8, the phone’s owner came to the second precinct to obtain his phone. The man said “he left his phone and jacket in the bathroom on accident while working at the church the night before,” according to the search warrant.

Several days later, police say the minor boy reported the “camera was angled toward the urinal with only the camera was angled toward the urinal with only the camera portion visible.” He also reported to police that “the camera was on and recording at the time,” according to the search warrant.

According to a pastor at the United Methodist Church, the man who owns the phone was a part-time employee, who has since been terminated.

Police have not made any arrests at this point.