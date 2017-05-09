Landstown Middle student facing felony charges after explosives found in locker

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 13-year-old Landstown Middle School student is facing felony charges after authorities say explosives were found in their locker last week.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department says the student was taken in to custody Friday afternoon, and held in juvenile detention over the weekend.

Fire department officials say the student has been charged with two counts manufacturing and possessing chemical explosive devices.

Investigators have found no evidence that leads them to believe the student had malicious intent or intended to harm anyone using the devices at school, according to officials.

The student is also facing disciplinary action from Virginia Beach City Public Schools.

A spokesperson with the school district tells 10 On Your Side administrators at the school received a report at the end of the day Thursday, May 4, about suspicious materials in a locker.

The spokesperson says Landstown’s principal alerted parents through an Alert Now phone call Friday, once the investigation was wrapping up.

