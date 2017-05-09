Trial of man charged in 1-year-old’s death scheduled to begin today

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The trial against one of the men charged with murder in the 2015 shooting death of a baby boy is to begin Tuesday morning in Portsmouth.

Jerry Atkinson Jr., Marquis Hinton and Anthony Holley were arrested and charged in the death of 1-year-old Dion Lofton Jr. following a 2015 attempted robbery incident.

Portsmouth police officials said in 2015 that officers were called to a home on Maple Avenue for reports of a shooting. Once there, the officers found 1-year-old Dion Lofton Jr. with a gunshot wound to the head and a woman shot in the back.

According to court documents, Atkinson and two other men went to the house with plans to rob it, but ended up killing the toddler.

Witnesses reportedly told police one of the men knocked on the door asking to buy marijuana and that’s when the two other suspects, armed with handguns, entered.

The boy’s mother says when she tried to close the door, the men shot through it and a bullet hit her son in the head.

Dion Lofton Jr. died at the hospital.

Lofton’s mother, Nikita Hayes, told 10 On Your Side in an interview in 2015 she believed the suspects didn’t see her child before they opened fire.

Police say other children and another woman were also inside the home at the time. The woman who was hurt in the shooting later recovered from her injuries.

Atkinson is scheduled to stand trial beginning Tuesday for first-degree murder.

Holley pleaded guilty last June to first-degree murder and several other charges. He is scheduled to be sentenced in June.

Hinton entered a guilty plea in August of 2016, and was sentenced in October to 40 years with 10 suspended — leaving 30 years to serve.

Look for coverage of Atkinson’s trial on air and online.