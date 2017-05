PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Move over cabbage! Only the best collard greens get to plate up with Chef Garett Barner’s corned beef and dijon butter sauce. Diane Gomori also filled us in on all the spring and early summer happenings at the restaurant.

Passion the Restaurant

1036 Volvo Parkway

Chesapeake

(757) 410-3975

PassionTheRestaurant.com

