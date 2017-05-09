‘I shot at him. He tried to run me over’: 911 tape released from chaotic incident

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A dramatic 911 call released only to 10 On Your Side reveals more about a chaotic incident when a Newport News neighbor shot at a possible peeping Tom two weeks ago.

“Shots fired, I’m at the corner of Middlesex and Jefferson,” said the neighbor.

It was the ending to a crazy chain of events at a Newport News apartment complex. It started when neighbors in Hidenwood North say a man was peeping into windows. One neighbor confronted the stranger and minutes later, he took off running. The neighbor who was on the phone with 911 gave chase.

“I’m chasing the suspect,” the neighbor told the dispatcher.

“I cannot hear you sir,” the dispatcher said. “I can’t hear you.”

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the suspect running towards his car with the neighbor right on his heels.

“I am chasing a suspect,” the neighbor screamed. “He is trying to break into houses.”

The suspect got into his car. As he pulled away, he hit the neighbor, who ended up on top of the hood before falling to the ground. At that point, the neighbor pulled out a gun and fired at the car.

“Shots fired,” the neighbor said. “He tried to run me over.”

“I’m sorry, Middlesex and where?” the dispatcher asked. “Stop yelling. Middlesex and where?”

“Middlesex and Warwick,” the neighbor said.

“Did you shoot somebody or did you just fire at him?” the dispatcher asked.

“I shot at him. He tried to run me over.”

The suspect was able to get away. Police are still looking for him.

10 On Your Side has been told the neighbor who fired the gun is not facing any charges.