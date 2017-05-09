Year-long HRT study looks at extending the Tide to ODU, Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Transit officials met Tuesday night with Norfolk business owners and residents to kick off a year-long study on the Tide.

HRT says there is support to extend light rail from its current stopping point at Eastern Virginia Medical School to Naval Station Norfolk and Old Dominion University.

Last year, HRT looked into how to get light rail from downtown to the Navy base. The study revealed two routes: East and west alignments. HRT fleshed out a more definite east route plan in last year’s study. This year’s study will focus on developing a west route.

Concerns about expanding light rail include flooding, along with parking in some already congested areas.