Detached garage goes up in flames in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A fire destroyed a detached garage in the Western Branch area of Chesapeake on Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to the fire in the 4600 block of Liberton Court at 3:19 p.m. Crews got to the scene five minutes late and found flames coming from a garage in the backyard.

Fire officials say the fire was contained to the garage, and the flames didn’t spread to any nearby homes.

The fire was brought under control at 3:34 p.m.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.