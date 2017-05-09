Demolition delayed at American Cigar Factory in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Demolition of the American Cigar Factory building in Norfolk has been delayed by one day.

City of Norfolk officials announced Tuesday that the demolition had been pushed back.

A judge ordered the demolition in late April after they said the owners failed to provide financing documents to the city for construction.

Officials said Tuesday East Princess Anne Road would still be closed between Park Avenue and Tidewater Drive, despite the delay. The road is expected to remain closed until mid-May — when the work is expected to be finished

A detour around the demolition via E. Virginia Beach Boulevard is:

From E. Princess Anne Road at Park Avenue (heading west) Turn left at Park Avenue Turn right at E. Virginia Beach Boulevard Turn right at Tidewater Drive Arrive at E. Princess Anne Road



From E. Princess Anne Road at Tidewater Drive (heading east) Turn left at Tidewater Drive Turn right and continue into the E. Virginia Beach Boulevard loop Turn left at Park Avenue



