Chesapeake City Council to vote on ‘sanctuary city’ resolution

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake City Council is taking up the issue that would require the city to enforce federal immigration laws and not adopt any “sanctuary city” policies.

Local governments are facing pressure under President Donald Trump’s agenda to enforce federal immigration laws. If a locality is labeled a sanctuary city, it risks losing federal funding.

10 On Your Side investigated how Hampton Roads’ seven cities interact with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Representatives for jails and sheriff’s offices in all seven cities, including Chesapeake, told 10 On Your Side that they cannot legally comply with ICE detainer requests.

Council is expected to vote on the resolution Tuesday night.

