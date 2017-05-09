Championship chase begins for Wesleyan, Christopher Newport University softball teams

Both the Virginia Wesleyan College and Christopher Newport University softball teams found out where they will head for their NCAA regional matchups.

The Marlins (43-2) will head to Randolph-Macon College, and will face Franklin & Marshall College in their regional opener on Friday. Freshman pitcher Hannah Hull will start for the Marlins. She led the nation in wins (24), was second in strikeouts (275), as well as ERA.

CNU, ranked no. 16 in the nation, is headed to Kean University in Union, New Jersey. The Captains (31-8) will play Mount St. Mary College for their Friday opener.

The Marlins and Captains are two of 62 teams competing in the NCAA tournament. The region tournaments are double-elimination, with the 16 champions advancing to eight, two-team Super Regionals the following weekend. Those eight winners will advance to Oklahoma City for the National Finals from May 25-30.