Aldi holding hiring events for Norfolk, Va. Beach stores over next month

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Aldi is holding two hiring events in Hampton Roads over the next month for positions at area stores.

Aldi says opportunities will include store associate and shift manager positions. Pay starts at $12.50 for store associates and $17 for shift manager.

The first hiring event is scheduled for May 23 at the Holiday Inn on Greenwich Road in Virginia Beach.

The second is scheduled for June 6 at the Quality Suites Sleep Inn on Northampton Boulevard in Norfolk.

Both hiring events are set to run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More information about qualifications can be found here.