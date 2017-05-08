Waterside to be closed for three days ahead of grand opening

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk’s newest attraction will be closed for three days this week in preparation of a grand opening.

The new Waterside District opened to the public for the first time in last Thursday’s soft opening.

Organizers tell 10 on Your Side Waterside is closed to the public so it can prepare for Thursday’s grand opening.

A celebration for the new Waterside is scheduled for May 11 through May 14, and will feature live concerts from Weezer and New Politics.

Dozens of customers flocked to Norfolk for last week for the attraction’s soft opening, with some saying they were pleased with the new Waterside.

The soft opening allows for officials to work out the kinks before the grand opening.

Waterside was evacuated for a short time Friday, after a fire alarm went off. Officials said dust from construction likely set off the alarm.

WAVY will have complete coverage of Thursday’s grand opening celebration.