VSP to honor Trooper Chad Dermyer in service for the fallen

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police and their families will gather Wednesday to honor those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

During the 2017 Virginia State Police Law Enforcement Memorial Service, special recognition will be given to Trooper Chad P. Dermyer.

Dermyer, 37, died in the line of duty after a man shot him at a Richmond Greyhound bus station during a police training exercise in March 2016.

Wednesday’s service will include the unveiling and dedication of Trooper Dermyer’s portrait. Following the ceremony, the portrait will be hung in the Colonel C.W. Woodson Jr. Memorial Gallery located within the Virginia State Police Academy. The gallery already holds portraits of the 61 men and women who died while serving Virginians.

The service will recognize all of those who have died in the line of duty, to include a special tribute to the following eight troopers in which 2017 marks a significant milestone:

Milestone Name Year and location of death Five years Trooper Andrew D. Fox 2012 | Hanover County 10 years Motorist Assistance Aide Horace A. Jarratt 2007 | Interstate 95 15 years Trooper C. Mark Cosslett 2002 | Fairfax County 20 years Sergeant (Ret.) Norman W. Hampton 1997 | Pawley’s Island, S.C. 30 years Trooper Harry L. Henderson 1987 | Warren County 30 years Trooper Alexander M. Cochran III 1987 | Fairfax County 55 years Trooper Charles E. Morris 1962 | Patrick County 75 years Trooper William S. Tinsley 1942 | Roanoke

Each tribute includes a single bell toll and an Honor Guard salute.