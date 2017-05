Related Coverage Crash causes closure on Godwin Road in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A vehicle overturned during a crash in Suffolk Monday afternoon.

Police dispatchers say they were notified about the crash in the 2800 block of Godwin Boulevard at 2:30 p.m.

A picture from a WAVY viewer shows a white car on its side up against a light pole. The vehicle appears to be seriously damaged.

There is no information from police yet on any injuries. Stay with WAVY for updates.