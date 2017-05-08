Two men accused of selling drugs, guns outside Virginia Beach Food Lion

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two local men are facing several charges for allegedly selling drugs and guns in Virginia Beach. Some of the meetings took place in the parking lot of a grocery store, according to court documents.

An indictment says Pedro “Tony” Pabon, Jr. and Juan Rivera-Gutierrez — also known as “Franky” and “El Gordo” — trafficked large amounts of cocaine from New York, North Carolina and Florida to the Hampton Roads area and West Virginia. Court documents say the pair sold guns along with the drugs.

From May 2014 through about January 2017, the indictment says Pabon sold cocaine to a confidential informant multiple times. Some of those meetings took place in the parking lot of a Food Lion in Virginia Beach, where Pabon worked. Rivera-Gutierrez also met with the informant in the store parking lot, according to the indictment. The paperwork didn’t provide the store’s address.

Pabon allegedly told the informant that he and Rivera-Gutierrez could get kilogram amounts of cocaine. Rivera-Gutierrez once offered to sell the informant a kilogram of cocaine for $42,000.

According to the indictment, Rivera-Gutierrez also told the informant that he was selling a kilogram of cocaine a week to a customer in North Carolina. He said the customer wasn’t able to repay the debt, and so he seized a custom motorcycle and a boat as payment. Rivera-Gutierrez reportedly sent a photo of the motorcycle to the informant.

On one occasion, Rivera-Gutierrez arranged to sell cocaine and guns to the informant, the court paperwork says. They met about a week later in the Food Lion parking lot, and Rivera-Gutierrez allegedly sold two ounces of cocaine to the informant as well as five guns with high-capacity clips and a silencer, which the indictment describes as a “Department of Defense asset.” The purchases totaled $2,000 for the cocaine and $5,000 for the firearms.

The indictment says Pabon told the informant on several occasions that the cocaine he was selling was uncut. He referred to it as “fire.” During another meeting, the documents say Pabon told the informant to add carpet cleaner to cut cocaine. Court documents allege that Pabon also described Rivera-Gutierrez’s method for cutting the cocaine to make more money.

Pabon is charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine as well as distribution of cocaine. Rivera-Gutierrez faces charges including conspiracy, distribution, possession of a firearm during and related to drug trafficking and possession of an unregistered silencer.