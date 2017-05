HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A person was shot Monday night in downtown Hampton, dispatchers confirmed to 10 On Your Side.

Dispatchers say it happened in the 700 block of Settlers Landing Road around 9:10 p.m.

The victim suffered non life-threatening injuries, according to dispatchers.

Settlers Landing is closed in both directions at the Booker T. Washington Bridge.

