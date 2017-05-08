Pregnant NC mother found dead; homicide investigation underway

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN/WAVY) — A pregnant mother of four was shot to death in Plymouth, North Carolina late Sunday night.

Police were called to 308 East 4th Street around 10 p.m. There, they found the body of 27-year-old Kendra Norman.

The woman who owns the house, Rose Holley, tells WAVY affiliate WITN that Norman was staying there after she had been evicted from her own home.

Holley says she is the grandmother of Norman’s year-and-a-half-old-son. She says she heard two gunshots Sunday night, and Norman called out for her. Holley says she ran into the room and found Norman on the floor.

Holley tells WITN that Norman has three other girls and was pregnant with her fifth child.

The woman says seven people live in the house. Four adults and three children were at home at the time of the shooting, according to Holley.

The State Bureau of Investigation issued a short news release Monday afternoon saying the woman was fatally shot at the home and that they, along with Plymouth police, continue to investigate the circumstances of her murder.

Anyone with information on the homicide should call Plymouth police at 252-793-4169.