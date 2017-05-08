Port of Virginia to host its largest container ship ever

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The COSCO Development is longer than the USS George H.W. Bush Aircraft Carrier. Its the largest vessel ever to call on the Port of Virginia.

The ship is 1,200 feet long, making one of the largest container ships in the world. Its is the largest ship ever to visit the East Coast of the United States. It was built in 2011.

The ship made it through the Panama Canal last week and according to the website, Marinetraffic.com, crossed over the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel around 4:15 am. Docking early Monday morning at Virginia International Gateway in Portsmouth, crews will load and unload more than 4,000 cargo containers. That’s nearly triple the size of regular moves.

The new ship is the beginning of an era for the Port of Virginia. It proves that crews can handle larger jobs and more traffic. Port officials hope more larger ships will start calling on Hampton Roads in the future.