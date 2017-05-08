Woman dead, man seriously injured in Virginia Beach shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a double shooting in Virginia Beach on Monday.

Police say around 2:22 p.m., someone flagged down a Norfolk police officer and said there was someone shot on Newtown Arch.

Both Norfolk and Virginia Beach officers responded to the 5800 block of Newtown Arch, where they found a woman shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police also discovered a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are still investigating. If you know anything about this shooting, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates on this developing story.