Mary Immaculate Hospital celebrates 65 years in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Peninsula’s only faith-based hospital is celebrating 65 years of service.

Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, formally the Elizabeth Buxton Hospital, first opened in 1906.

The hospital initially had 17 beds, but eventually grew to a 114-bed facility. Two wings were added to the hospital in the mid-1960’s to accommodate a growing Newport News community.

Over the next six decades, the hospital added several programs focused on helping families, education, and specialty care. The hospital officially became Mary Immaculate in 1952.

Bon Secours says Mary Immaculate was the first to integrate in 1952, and was also the first facility to offer natural childbirth classes and allow fathers in the delivery room.

The hospital in 1980 was the first to have 100 percent private rooms.

Mary Immaculate now has 123 beds and has added upgraded systems, including an advanced MRI unit.