Injury reported in crash on Route 58 in Southampton Co.

SOUTHAMPTON CO. (WAVY) – An accident in Southampton County Monday sent one person to the hospital and involved an oil spill.

According to dispatchers, Virginia State Police were called to assist at the scene on Route 58 at Pretlow Road just before noon. This is near the Suffolk city line.

The crash involved a tractor-trailer and a dump truck, dispatch said. Fifty gallons of oil spilled as a result of the crash and police shut down all lanes in both directions. Traffic was being detoured from U.S. 58 westbound to Route 258, but all lanes reopened around 2:30 p.m.

There is no word yet what caused the crash. Stay with WAVY for updates.