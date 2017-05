NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A house fire in Norfolk on Monday displaced one person.

Firefighters were called to the 1300 block of West 39th Street at 6:22 p.m. Crews got on scene three minutes later and found smoke coming from a single-story home.

The fire was marked under control within 20 minutes.

No one was injured, but one resident was displaced. Fire officials say he’ll be staying with family members.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.