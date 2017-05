NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Gloucester man was sentenced to six years in prison Monday for distribution of child pornography.

Timothy Justin George, 27, pleaded guilty on Feb. 1.

Court documents say in September 2016, authorities searched George’s home and seized a number of electronic devices. A forensic examiner completed a forensic analysis of the devices and found over 31,000 images of child pornography.

George was also sentenced to 10 years of supervised release.