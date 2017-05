VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A gas leak has closed the westbound lanes of the 1500 block of Laskin Road in Virginia Beach.

A spokesman for Virginia Natural Gas said they were notified at about 2:15 p.m. Monday that a third-party contractor damaged an underground natural gas line.

Virginia Natural Gas crews are on the scene working to make repairs. Police said in a tweet that the closure is expected to last several hours.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates on this developing story.