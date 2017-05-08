Former Smithfield police officer indicted with embezzlement

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A former Smithfield police officer was indicted with embezzlement Monday.

The Isle of Wight County Court clerk confirmed that two indictments were presented to the grand jury for Patrick Valdez. The grand jury returned the indictments as true bills.

Now, a capias will be issued and Valdez will be arrested. He will be taken before a magistrate, who will determine whether or not he can be bonded out of jail.

Lt. Tommy Potter with the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office said a member of the Southampton County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has been appointed as a special prosecutor. The Isle of Wight Commonwealth’s Attorney recused herself because of a conflict of interest, Lt. Potter told WAVY News.

Valdez once worked for the Smithfield Police Department, but is no longer employed there, Lt. Potter said.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about how Valdez’s charges came about. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.