PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Chinese restaurant in Portsmouth was robbed at gunpoint Monday.

Police say around 9:28 p.m., officers were called to Jackie Chen’s at 5603 High Street W. for a robbery.

According to detectives, a man entered the business and demanded money from the employee. The suspect was wearing all dark clothing, had his face covered and was armed with a gun. The employee complied.

No one was hurt.

If you know anything about this robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.