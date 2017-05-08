Bed bug spotted at Maury High School in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A bed bug was spotted at Maury High School on Monday, according to Norfolk Public Schools.

School officials sent a letter home to parents to make them aware of the sighting.

Bed bugs have been spotted at both Ruffner Academy and Lake Taylor High School. Some parents of Lake Taylor students recently reached out to 10 On Your Side after they say their children also found cockroaches at the school.

School officials say there are not infestations at any schools.

“We remain vigilant in our efforts as we employ necessary intervention strategies to assist in ridding the possible infestations at the source location(s), usually an individual’s living quarters,” a statement from the school district says in part. “The State Inspector from [the Virginia Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services] has continued to be involved with all of our treatments as well as a licensed pest control specialist.”