VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — There were armed robberies at two separate 7-Eleven stores in Virginia Beach on Monday, according to dispatchers.

The first robbery happened at the 7-Eleven at 325 Kellam Road. Officers were called to the scene at 9:44 p.m.

The 7-Eleven in the 6600 block of Indian River Road was robbed at 10:27 p.m.

It’s not clear if the incidents are related at this time.

