PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience was from the local chapter of the Lupus Foundation of America and they’re here today to tell us about their Hampton Roads Walk to End Lupus Now coming to Hampton next month.

Hampton Roads Walk to End Lupus Now

Saturday, June 10 at 5 p.m.

Todd Stadium – Hampton

Registration & Information:

HamptonRoadsLupusWalk17.Kintera.org

(202) 787-5383