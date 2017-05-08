Dump truck overturns, spills sand on I-64 in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A dump truck overturned and spilled sand in an accident Monday morning on Interstate 64, causing a shutdown of westbound lanes.

Virginia State Police Lt. Greg Mathias says the accident involved two commercial vehicles on the westbound lanes on Interstate 64. One of the vehicles, a dump truck, overturned and spilled sand across the westbound lanes.

Mathias said there were injuries in the accident.

The accident has caused all westbound lanes to be closed in the area, just before Military Highway.

Traffic cameras near the scene showed the dump truck off on its side off the side of the road. It was immediately unclear what caused the accident.

VDOT says a detour has been set up at the interchange of I-64 and Interstate 264. A tweet from VDOT later said one eastbound lane was also closed on I-64.

Update: Accident: WB on I-64 at MM298 in Chesapeake. All WB & 1 EB travel lanes closed. Delay 4 mi.10:14AM — 511 Hampton Roads (@511hamptonroads) May 8, 2017

Expect major delays in the area.

Chesapeake I-264 Accident View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Credit: VDOT 511 Credit: VDOT 511 Credit: VDOT 511 Credit: VDOT 511

Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this story.