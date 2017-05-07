WAVY helps to crush cancer with Cycle 4 Survival

Related Coverage Photos: Cycle for Survival 2017

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The community and several people from the WAVY family hopped on bikes to crush cancer at OneLife Fitness in Lynnhaven.

Andy Fox’s team battled Landon Sanderl’s team to raise money for cancer research. Every cent goes to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center for Research. The donations go to pioneering research and clinical trials, and have already led to new and better treatments for cancer patients worldwide. Memorial Sloan Kettering researchers collaborate with institutions around the world, and have led the way in developing new ways to diagnose and treat cancer.

To date Cycle for Survival has funded more than 100 clinical trials and is paving the way for more treatment for those fighting rare cancers.