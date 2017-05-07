Tides down Durham 4-3 in 12 inning walk-off win

NORFOLK (WAVY) — The Tides avoided a three-game sweep by defeating the Durham Bulls in 4-3 after 12 innings on Sunday afternoon.

The Bulls took the lead in the top of the 12th on a solo home run by Patrick Leonard.

The Tides responded in the bottom of the 12th. With runners on, Mike Yastrzemski belted a double to the gap in right center.

Johnny Giovatella scored all the way from first base and beat out a play at the plate to score the game-winning run.

The Tides spend next week on a seven game road trip.