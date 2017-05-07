Park-N-Shop store robbed in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Park-N-Shop Convenience Store that happened on Saturday.

According to police, a call came in at 9:20 p.m. for a suspect that entered the store, approached the cashier displaying the knife and demanded money. The suspect was given an undetermined amount of cash and fled the scene in an unknown direction on foot.

The suspect was described as a black male wearing a mask, sunglasses, blue hoodie, and gloves.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Franklin Police at 757-562-8575 or Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-562-8599.