House fire displaces 10 people, damages three homes

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – 10 people are displaced after firefighters in James City County battled a house fire late Saturday night.

It happened at a townhome in the 1700 block of Skiffles Creek Circle. Dispatch got a call just after 11 p.m. of flames coming from the home. The blaze destroyed one home and damaged two others.

According to fire officials, the flames caused extensive damage to the home and two adjacent townhouse. The Red Cross is assisting two families and another is staying with friends.

Fire officials say the homeowner was able to escape via the front door. He did not want to go to the hospital and was treated and released on scene.

The man’s 15-year-old son was briefly trapped and used a second story window to escape. The teen was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center and is reported to be in stable condition.

Initially, it was believed the 18-year-old brother was also trapped inside. Firefighters immediately began a search and rescue and discovered the 18-year-old was not home at the time.

Fire marshals are investigating this fire. James City County was assisted by units from York County, the City of Williamsburg, Camp Peary and the Naval Weapons Station fire department.

