Ex-soldier charged in Fayetteville dog’s shooting found dead, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One of two people who were charged with shooting and killing a dog last month in Fayetteville has died, police say.

Marinna Rollins, 23, and Jarren Heng, 25, faced felony charges of cruelty to animals and conspiracy after a dog was shot five times.

Rollins, who had been stationed at Fort Bragg but ended her military service in January 2017, was found dead around 3 a.m. Sunday, Fayetteville police.

Police said that Rollins, who was charged on April 24 in the service dog’s death, was found dead at 5600 Netherfield Place.

Police are investigating Rollins’ death as a suicide.

There is video evidence in the dog shooting case the DA’s office said it will use.

A close friend of Rollins’ uploaded video of the shooting to Facebook, saying they hoped it would get attention leading to punishment.

“It’s been real, Cammy, I love you. You’re my puppy. You’re a good puppy,” a woman is heard on the video saying.

In the last video clip, the woman goes over to her now-dead dog, picks him up, shoves him over, says “I love you, you’re a good dog” and then covers him with some kind of sheet.

Rollins was due back in court with Heng later this month. A protest is planned at the court house.