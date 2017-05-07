Artist to paint new military tribute mural at the Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Local artist Sam Welty will paint another military tribute mural at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Welty said in a Facebook live video on May 4 that the it is expected to be finished oby Memorial Day and the preperation work is almost finished and the painting will begin soon.

The new mural will be visible from the 1900 block of Pacific Avenue.

Back in November, Welty’s mural dedicated to the military was painted over. That was ordered by the owners of the Howard Johnson Hotel, at 512 Atlantic Avenue. Hotel owner Aaron Patel had told Welty the back wall was damaged and they mural was removed to fix the back wall.

Welty said a dedication ceremony will be set for June 10.