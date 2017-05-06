Woman and child injured after vehicle accident in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A female and three-year old boy were hurt after a single vehicle accident on Portsmouth Blvd Saturday morning.

Suffolk Police Department spokesperson Diana Klink said the call came in at 11:15 a.m. for a single vehicle accident in the 1200 block of Portsmouth Blvd on Route 58. The investigation revealed that a Ford SUV was traveling on Portsmouth Boulevard when it left the roadway and collided with trees.

An adult female driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and a 3-year-old boy was transported to CHKD suffering from serious injuries.

A portion of the roadway was closed following the accident and all lanes reopened at 2:10 p.m.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.