Virginia Beach-based Navy SEAL killed in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somali (WAVY) – The Department of Defense announced the solider that died in Somalia was Senior Chief Special Warfare Operator Kyle Milliken of Falmouth, Maine.

Milliken was killed and two others were wounded when they were attacked while on a mission on Thursday. He was assigned to in Virginia Beach at the special warfare unit.

A US military official confirmed Milliken is the first U.S. service member killed in action in Somalia since 1993, when two Black Hawk helicopters were shot down and 18 American soldiers were killed in the Battle for Mogadishu.

The US troops were part of an ongoing US military program to advise and assist Somali ground forces.