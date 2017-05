PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A woman is recovering after being stabbed this afternoon.

Dispatch said the call came in at 2:33 p.m for a stabbing victim in the 1700 block of Elm Avenue. Units learned on arrival that a woman was stabbed on Randolph Street and Piedmont Ave.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

