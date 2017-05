PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating after an armed robbery at CVS on Frederick Blvd.

According to police, the call came in at 2:26 p.m. for the robbery. A male suspect entered the business, displayed a handgun and demanded money. He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information. call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.