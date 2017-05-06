Police investigate man shot in the neck in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) – A man was dropped off at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck in Franklin.

According to police, officers originally responded to a residence on S. High Street in reference to a shots fired call. They received another call about a shooting victim being dropped off at the emergency room at Southampton Memorial Hospital.

Upon arrival at the hospital, the victim, Derrick Leondrick Barrett 27 of Franklin was being treated for a bullet wound to his neck.

The victim was less than cooperative with officials, and claimed he was shot at a different location than S. High Street. Continued investigation at the S. High Street location revealed a crime scene where three handguns were recovered as well as two spent cartridge casings. Other evidence was recovered linking Barrett to the location.

Barrett was flown to a local trauma hospital due to the severity of his injury.

Franklin Police were assisted by Southampton Sheriff’s Office Deputies.

Anyone who has information about this crime is asked to call Franklin Police at 757-562-8575 or Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-562-8599.