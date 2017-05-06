Henrico Police investigating after officer kills two pedestrians

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are investigating after they say a police officer struck and killed two pedestrians early Saturday morning.

The incident happened just after 2 a.m. on Williamsburg Road near Aspen Shades Parkway, not far from the intersection with South Laburnum Avenue. Police say the officer was traveling westbound when they struck two people, who both died.

Police say the officer was on duty and was not involved in any type of pursuit when the accident occurred. They are also looking for another vehicle they may have been involved and may have hit one of the pedestrians.

Williamsburg road is now back open and police have cleared the scene.