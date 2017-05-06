Drug Task Force agent shoots, wounds ‘vicious’ dog

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – A Albemarle Drug Task Force agent that helped execute a search warrant in Elizabeth City against a drug crime suspect, shot and wounded a dog attempting to attack him on Thursday.

The agent, who works for the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, shot the dog, who was described as “vicious” after it attempted to attack him in the 700 block of Ray Street about 5 p.m.

The dog suffered a graze wound to its side and was transported by the Pasquotank Animal Control.

The Albemarle Drug Task Force was attempting to execute a search warrant for Travis Wilson. Agents seized 60 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia from the residence and charged Wilson with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony maintaining a dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia.