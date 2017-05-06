Always Dreaming wins the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Always Dreaming has won the 143rd Kentucky Derby, pulling away from Lookin at Lee in the slop.

Race officials confirmed the win for Always Dreaming minutes after he crossed the finish line first at Churchill Downs. The win gives trainer Todd Pletcher his second Derby win.

Battle of Midway finished third in the 20-horse field.

Always Dreaming covered the 1 1/4-mile track in 2:03.59.

