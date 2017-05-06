4 people robbed during home invasion in Franklin; 3 suspects at-large

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a home invasion that happened in the 400 block of South College Drive, Friday evening.

According to police, the emergency call came in around 11:16 p.m. Four victims were playing cards in a home when the front door was kicked open and three armed men entered. The suspects robbed the victims of several hundred dollars and personal items and then fled. The suspects left in a black Plymouth PT Cruiser.

The victims were not injured.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Franklin Police at 757-562-8575 or Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-562-8599.