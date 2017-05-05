Windsor Wood residents fed up after storms cause flooding — again

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach neighborhood spent Friday morning drying out after rain moved through the area.

It’s the same neighborhood that flooded during Hurricane Matthew: Windsor Woods. Some residents are fed up with the problem.

“It’s just every time it’s going to storm now, after what this neighborhood went through six months ago, it’s like could this really happen again,” said Jim Sottile, who just recently moved back into his home after six months of restoration.

Sottle has lived in the community for 17 years. He says the flooding has not gotten any better since Hurricane Matthew.

“We get two or three inches of rain and the roads are impassable,” he said.

The concern over the flooded roads and neighborhoods is the reason Windsor Woods resident Virginia Wasserberg created a Facebook page for others to highlight the problem. She says she started it in March after meeting with some city council members and staff members who said she needed to collect photos of flooding.

“I said, ‘I’ll give them pictures. I’ll start this Facebook page for anyone in Virginia Beach to go and put the pictures there for city council and staff to see,’” she said.

Wasserberg says she’s planning a demonstration outside the city council meeting on Tuesday. It’s for a number of citizens concerned about the city’s stormwater drainage project.

“It’s been happening for so many years. They’re fed up and they feel like city council just isn’t listening to them,” she said about those planning to attend.

Wasserberg says the meeting starts at 4:30 p.m. at city hall and encourages people to come out. She says she’s hopeful the group will get their message across but doesn’t know how the city react.

Sottile also hopes something can done to stop the problem from happening again.

“I hope they can get something going, get something together. It’s going to take years but, they need to start because this neighborhood couldn’t stand to go through what we went through again,” he said.